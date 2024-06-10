Shoreham Port launches electric workboat trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoreham Port has announced a three-year collaboration with Ecomar Propulsion to test a recycled, battery-powered boat, which will now be a regular sight patrolling the Port’s 1.6-mile canal.

The partnership aims to demonstrate how inland waterways and ports can benefit from Ecomar Propulsion’s zero-emission motors.

After a long service collecting oil spills from North Sea rigs, the 30-year-old boat was at the end of its natural life and was destined for landfill, before being purchased by Ecomar. Like most boats made in the past 50 years, it was constructed using Glass Reinforced Plastic, which cannot be recycled. However, with some refurbishment, it has found a new lease of life and is expected to remain in service for at least another 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julian Seaman, Shoreham Port’s Harbour Master and Marine Operations Director commented: “We’re pleased to begin a new partnership with Ecomar, introducing an electric vessel to our Port’s fleet for the first time, marking a significant step towards our net zero ambitions. The three-year trial will provide crucial data and assess the addition of electric-powered vessels within our fleet.”

Ecomar Propulsion recycled boat undergoing sea trials.

Eugene Bari, CEO of Ecomar Propulsion said:“From Ecomar Propulsion’s perspective, this is the perfect solution. Not only does the boat have a new life, but it will continue with its mission long into the future. After 30 years of arduous work saving Aberdeen from oil spills, it has moved on to serving Shoreham Port.