Shoreham Port secures £500,000 grant for 'Berth Zero' project

Shoreham Port has announced a successful bid to the UK Seafood Fund: Infrastructure Scheme, an initiative backed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to support the long-term sustainability of the UK fishing and seafood industry.

Designed to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and welfare, their new project, called Berth Zero, will be made possible through £500,000 in government funding alongside additional investment from the Port. Berth Zero will enhance a popular wharf frequented by trawlers, including installing plug-in renewable electricity, improving Wi-Fi connectivity, and adding water dispensers.

Berth Zero is projected to reduce approximately 900 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually by enabling trawlers to utilise plug-in electricity while berthed. This transition to electric power sources aims to enhance crew comfort and reduce noise levels, ultimately attracting more commercial fishing visits and boosting economic activity in the region.

Location of Shoreham Port's future 'Berth Zero'

The implementation of Berth Zero aligns with the Port's Masterplan aims to increase commercial marine activity whilst being a catalyst for total estate emission reduction. This significant reduction in emissions will be a welcome contribution to the Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan, currently under development with support from Innovate UK and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESZ).

Tom Willis, Chief Executive at Shoreham Port said “We are delighted that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has supported our Berth Zero application. This project enables us to invest in the fishing industry while making significant strides in emissions reduction, confirming our position as a premier destination for commercial fishing and marine activities.”