Shoreham Port win diversity and inclusion award

Shoreham Port has been named amongst the best in the UK’s maritime sector after winning Diversity and Inclusion Champion in the fourth Maritime UK Awards.

Nicky Brown (middle right) and Tom Willis (right) collecting Maritime UK Award

Maritime UK Patron HRH The Princess Royal joined 400 industry colleagues and government partners to celebrate the best of the £116bn UK maritime sector that supports over 1 million jobs; recognising the fantastic progress in support of Maritime 2050.

The local Port was one of 14 organisations to achieve a Maritime UK award this year and to be recognised for their true commitment to diversity and inclusion for their team of 200 colleagues.

Shoreham Port was praised for continually taking steps to build an inclusive environment; from gender balance at leadership levels as well as LGBTQ+ and BAME representation, to everyday acts of inclusion, like diverse interview panels, neurodivergent-friendly recruitment processes, free period products, flexible working, and mental health training for colleagues, as well as becoming the first Port to sign the Pregnancy Loss Pledge.

Nicky Brown, Safety, Operations and Logistics Director at Shoreham Port said: “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the Diversity and Inclusion Champion at this year’s Maritime UK Awards. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of each member of our team.

“At Shoreham Port, we firmly believe that diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords but the bedrock of our success. We strive to create a workplace culture that is welcoming, respectful, and inclusive for all people whatever their strengths and experience.

“This award is not just a recognition of our achievements but also a challenge to do more and be better. We remain committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in every aspect of our operations, from recruitment to training and development, to ensure that everyone feels valued and supported.”

Ben Murray, CEO of Maritime UK, said: "Congratulations to all the outstanding winners, as well as the nominees who were shortlisted by our judges. Through their innovative and sustainable practices, these organisations play a pivotal role in ensuring that the UK remains a leading force in the maritime industry, both in terms of competitiveness and sustainability.

"It was a pleasure to witness the energy and passion at the awards ceremony, and I'm grateful to all our judges and sponsors for making it a resounding success. Our sector is experiencing a surge of progress and momentum. I'm confident that with continued collaboration and dedication, we can build on our recent achievements and create an even brighter future for the UK maritime industry."

