BREAKING

Shoreham RNLI 200 Anniversary Auction

Shoreham Lifeboat Station RNLI 200th anniversary auction is now live!
By Charlie RustemContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

To bid on lots, visit https://uk.givergy.com/RNLI200th/?controller=lots&category=All%20Lots

Lots range from RNLI items, sports memorabilia, weekends away, vouchers, model lifeboats and experience days – there’s something for everyone!

Auction closes at 22:45 on Friday 1st March – if you do not live local, postage can be arranged for any physical items.

Happy bidding!

Related topics:RNLI