Shoreham RNLI 200 Anniversary Auction
Shoreham Lifeboat Station RNLI 200th anniversary auction is now live!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
To bid on lots, visit https://uk.givergy.com/RNLI200th/?controller=lots&category=All%20Lots
Lots range from RNLI items, sports memorabilia, weekends away, vouchers, model lifeboats and experience days – there’s something for everyone!
Auction closes at 22:45 on Friday 1st March – if you do not live local, postage can be arranged for any physical items.
Happy bidding!