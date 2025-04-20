Shoreham Shakespeare celebration welcomes Dame Harriet Walter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham Wordfest’s annual Celebration of Shakespeare promises a “top-class” programme this year including the acclaimed actress Dame Harriet Walter.

Shoreham Wordfest programme director Rosalind Turner said: “Renowned for her screen performances in Succession, Killing Eve and most recently Brian and Maggie, Harriet is also one of Britain’s most experienced Shakespearean actors. Now having played most of the Bard’s female characters, she lets them speak their minds in her new book She Speaks! – on Sunday, April 27 at 2.30pm at Ropetackle Arts Centre.”

For tickets and more information, go to www.shorehamwordfest.com/whats-on

“The weekend festival starts on Friday, April 25 with a performance of The Tempest performed by This is My Theatre at The Shoreham Centre. Their lively and compelling adaptation of Shakespeare’s much-loved story, packed with music, magic and plenty of mischief, will be sure to warm hearts and spread joy.

“Saturday, April 26 starts with a free concert for all the family. In the beautiful church of St Mary de Haura, actors, singers and musicians entertain with songs, sonnets, music and drama from Shakespeare and his times.

“On Saturday afternoon Sussex University professors Matt Dimmock and Andrew Hadfield will be in conversation about The Tempest, exploring the social and historical context of Shakespeare’s late play, written at a time of exploration and the opening up of new worlds, and consequently new ways of thinking.

“Saturday evening is the night of celebration and merrymaking remembering the great Bard’s birthday. A ceilidh of country and courtly dances with a lively band and caller. Delicious rustic ploughman’s victuals and a tot of mead are included. Come dressed for the occasion if you want! Everyone welcome, all ages.

“On Sunday morning before Dame Harriet’s afternoon talk there is a workshop of songs and dances with easy to grasp, centuries-old songs and rounds and a chance to learn some delightful Elizabethan dances. Led by the widely experienced teachers Emily Longhurst and Kathryn Penny, all ages are most welcome.”

Rosalind added: “This will be the ninth annual festival weekend that Shoreham Wordfest has organised to honour our greatest playwright and poet. As far as we know Shoreham-by-Sea is the only town in Britain to have a regular Shakespeare festival to celebrate his birthdate in April – something to be proud of!

“Most of the events are at The Shoreham Centre with the free concert at St. Mary’s and Dame Harriet at Ropetackle Arts Centre. All tickets are as affordable as possible and the events are good for all ages and interests.”