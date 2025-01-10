Shoreham son honours his father's remarkable war photography

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A son honours his father in The Royal Engineers in Korea – The Photographic Memoir of Frank Merritt (published by Pen & Sword Books Ltd, £25).

It comes from Matt Merritt who lives in Shoreham.

Matt explains: “Although my father was never formally diagnosed, Frank Merritt was on the autistic spectrum. He was also dyslexic and it was rare for him to write anything down. When he was called up for National Service in the 1950s, during the Korean War, he could have deferred as he was a farmer’s son and farming a reserved occupation. Feeling it was his duty to serve, he joined the Royal Engineers. When Frank arrived on the frontline in Korea to join 55 Independent Field Squadron, 28th Field Engineer Regiment, they didn’t know what to do with him. Frank was unconventional and rebellious, and upon discovery of his keen interest in photography he was appointed the unit’s photographer.

“Frank took it upon himself to explore Korea, believing in the ‘join the army and see the world’ motto. He’d frequently wander off alone with his Leotax camera, in an active war zone, oblivious to the danger. The Koreans he encountered were often surprised to see a UN soldier strolling through their villages and farms unarmed and taking photos. Frank went into places that were off limits due to enemy activity, taking candid photographs of ordinary Koreans going about their daily lives despite the war.

“This is the untold story in photographs of a unique Korean War photographer, Royal Engineer, Frank Merritt. The book contains previously unseen photographs providing an invaluable new insight into the life of the people and British military in Korea during the Korean War of the 1950s.

“Frank Merritt’s archive illustrates the work of the Royal Engineers, including the reconstruction of the main supply route to the frontline after winter floods had destroyed it. The book also contains the only known photo sequence of the construction and operation of a convoy stop over point, a pub known as the Castle Inn.”

Matt added: “I grew up listening to my father Frank’s stories of his time in Korea. After he died, I discovered approximately 350 unseen photographs in boxes in the bottom of his wardrobe. They turned out to be of 1950s South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan. My father had photo-documented his National Service as a Royal Engineer during the Korean War, but had never shown his pictures to anyone. Looking through them, I came across a picture of an old English pub that looked out of place in an active war zone. This was the Castle Inn and I wanted to learn why and how it came to be built so close to the frontline. I obtained my father’s service record and then researched the regiment’s Korean War Diaries at the Royal Engineers Museum in Gillingham, Kent, to uncover my father’s untold story.

“My father’s lifetime passion for photography began as a child in the 1940s. He said it gave him support and confidence. He accumulated thousands of unseen photographs that I’m currently researching for a second book, as well as working on other projects.”

Matt added: “I started writing when I was at school as I wanted to do something challenging. I enjoy the detective work of discovering and sharing unknown facts and quirky slices of history. I like to write upbeat history articles that often feature people who have proved that nothing is impossible to achieve and that all the hard work is worth it in the end. My father Frank’s motto was no matter what age you are, you never stop learning.”