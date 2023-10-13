Shoreham teen poised for success in national squash tournament

Jonah Bryant, 18, is tipped to win his third British junior squash championship as competitors face off in Sheffield later this month.

Bryant, who lives in Shoreham, has been ranked top seed in the Boys Under 19s category at the upcoming ProAir Engineers British Junior Championships, which will see the leading junior players from across the UK head to multiple squash venues across Sheffield later this month.

Hosted by England Squash, this year’s competition comes at an exciting time for squash players and fans as the sport is in serious contention for a place in the 2028 LA Olympic Games for the very first time. If the sport does get added to the Olympic programme for the 2028 Games, then it is possible that Bryant and some of his competitors at this month’s event could be representing GB in squash for the first time at the Olympic Games.

Bryant reached the final in last year’s British Junior Championships, narrowly losing in the final to Lancashire’s Finnlay Withington, but this year, he hopes to bring the title back to Sussex following claiming his respective age-group title twice previously.

Jonah Bryant (centre) facing Finnlay Withington (right) in last year's competition | Picture: England Squash

Bryant faces tough competition in Sheffield this month with number two seed and 2018 champion Yusuf Sheikh going for gold alongside third and fourth seeds Abd-Allah Eissa and Caleb Boy. All will be vying for national glory from 26-29 October at Abbeydale Squash and Fitness Club, Hallamshire Tennis & Squash Club and Fulwood Sports Club in Sheffield where the matches will be taking place across all three venues.

Joining Bryant at this year’s British Junior Championships will be fellow Sussex-based squash players including Zack Greengrass, from East Grinstead, and Reka Kemecsei, from Crawley, in the boys and girls U15s category respectively, whilst brothers Heston and Bailey Malik, from Haywards Heath, will be competing against Bryant directly in the boys U19s classification. The first game in the category will see Bryant take on Heston Malik in an all-Sussex clash.