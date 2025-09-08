Shoreham’s annual celebration of words and literature returns from September 27 to October 12, promising a diverse and inspiring programme.

Festival director Rosalind Turner said: “Headliners include the renowned Gyles Brandreth on October 12, the beloved Michael Rosen on October 1 (tickets already sold out), and a new addition to the programme: Sir Tony Robinson with his debut novel, The House of Wolf on October 4.”

Tickets and further information: www.shorehamwordfest.com/whats-on or call 07515 800957.

“Also featured on October 10 is Charlene White, ITV news presenter and Loose Women panellist, whose book, No Place Like Home, shares her perspective as a Jamaican Londoner with others who have experienced family turmoil.

“Sathnam Sanghera, award-winning author of Empireland and Empireworld, features at an all-day History event on October 11, spanning Sussex over the centuries including national and international perspectives.

“Meet the Authors on Saturday, October 4 is an opportunity to chat with 11 best-selling writers of different genres over an afternoon, followed by an in-conversation session with Wordfest patrons Elly Griffiths and William Shaw, each launching a brand-new series of detective novels.

“Join us in celebrating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen on October 1 with two plays based on her timeless novels, Emma and Pride and Prejudice, performed by the Sussex-based company This is My Theatre. The Love is in the Air panel on October 7 features top-selling writers of romantic fiction who will delve into the enduring appeal of this beloved theme followed by two experts in all things Austen, Helena Kelly and author Jessica Bull.

“There is immersive theatre for small groups in the historic Marlipins Museum featuring four talented actors portraying Sussex poets in Rhyme and Reason from October 3-5 and Sary, a feminist folk-horror play based on an old Sussex tale, on October 9.”

Rosalind added: “Shoreham Wordfest has a mission to support local creativity, and this year will feature two new experimental works: Long Ago and Far Away on September 30 featuring the voice of a WWII survivor to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ day and Snow Along the Lines, the life story of an extraordinary yet ordinary woman on October 6. There are also creative writing workshops and an open mic slam competition on October 5.

“A musical interpretation of Thomas Hardy's The Mayor of Casterbridge will open the festival on September 27, and The Singing Salon will perform arias and musical operetta as the finale on Sunday, October 12.

“Discussions scanning the domestic and international political scene with Peter Kellner and Baroness Catherine Ashton on October 5 will be one of many opportunities to exchange ideas with new writers and national speakers. In Murder Most Florid, a forensic botanist explains how plants serve as silent witnesses to crimes.

“There are three guided walks. Globetrotting will be led by author Duncan Minshull along Shoreham Beach. Walks exploring the history of Old Shoreham and a guided observation of birds around the River Adur estuary are already sold out.”