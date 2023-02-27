Should I get a heat pump? Find out more at Lewes talk

As energy prices rocket, many Sussex householders are looking for alternatives to an oil or gas boiler to heat their home. A free talk with an expert panel in Lewes on Thursday March 9 will explore one increasingly popular option – heat pumps.

Photo caption: Lewes homeowner Diana Wilkins has switched her gas boiler for an air-source heat pump

Heat pumps work by capturing heat from the outside air or ground to heat a building, including its hot water system.

Because they use electrical energy very efficiently, heat pumps can potentially be a cleaner, greener heating solution. Plus, heat pump owners tend to be less exposed to volatile oil and gas prices.

But whether a heat pump is right for your home can depend on a range of factors. The cost of installation also needs to be taken into account.

Transition Town Lewes is hosting free talk on Thursday March 9 at 7.30pm upstairs at the Elephant & Castle pub to help people decide if a heat pump might be right for them.The panel will feature experts who advise on or install heat pumps. Local homeowners who have got a heat pump, such as Diana Wilkins (pictured), will also be on hand to talk about their experiences.

“The UK Government anticipates that millions of heat pumps will need to be installed in homes over the next 10-15 years to meet the country’s net zero carbon targets,” says Sue Fleming at Transition Town Lewes. “We hope this talk can help more people consider if they should be getting one.”