SHW brings rarely available trade / warehouse space to the Brighton market

SHW, on behalf of Hanbury Properties, has launched two recently refurbished trade / warehouse units to the market, available to let.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Units 4 and 5 Brighton Trade Park, located on Crowhurst Road in Brighton, offer 3,910 to 17,630 sq ft of warehouse space, with Unit 5 including 3,760 sq ft of upper floor office/storage accommodation. The units can be let as a whole or subdivided in a number of ways.

Fully refurbished with new roofs, the workspace offers 8 to 11 m clear eaves heights, with an incoming electricity supply of up to 180 KVA. The whole building, formerly housing The Argus newspaper, is now 70% let following the refurbishment to Screwfix, Howdens and Henfield Storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Martin, partner and head of Sussex Coast at SHW,, says: “With only 52,000 sq ft of industrial space currently available in the area, Brighton Trade Park comprises almost half this availability. Suitable for warehouse and trade counter use, the scheme is superbly located on the north side of Brighton, close to ASDA, M&S, Harwoods Landrover, with links to the A27 Bypass.”

Brighton and Hove is one of the largest commercial centres in the south coast, located 46 miles south of London, 19 miles west of Eastbnourne and 55 miles east of Southampton.