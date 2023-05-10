Edit Account-Sign Out
Sidlesham strawberry growers launch innovative new vending venture in village

A family of Sidlesham soft fruit growers launches a new vending venture in their village.

By kathryn EvansContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:37 BST
Nic , Kathy & Archie Evans with their new vending machine on Lockgate RoadNic , Kathy & Archie Evans with their new vending machine on Lockgate Road
Nick and Kathy Evans have been growers in Sidlesham, near Chichester, for over three decades, but after many years supplying soft fruit to supermarkets, they wanted to build a less pressured, more sustainable business and sell their fruit locally.

When their son Archie graduated from Harper Adams University and came home to join the family farm, he brought with him new energy and new solutions, and an idea was born.

"I knew friends with dairy farms doing milk vending," Archie said, "So, I thought why not fruit vending?"

Strawberries for saleStrawberries for sale
"It's simple, secure and it keeps the fruit fresh," Nick adds, "plus, it's all powered by green energy."

"It's been amazing," Kathy said, "the support has been overwhelming. Some people visited four times on the weekend we opened!"

Berries on Tap is on Lockgate Road in Sidlesham, PO20 7QQ, open from 8am to 7pm. Fruit is seasonal but the farm is growing strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries with more to come next year.

They keep customers updated about stock on social media @berriesontap

