West Sussex charity 4Sight Vision Support (4SVS), in partnership with Blind Veterans UK, is hosting a Sight Loss Awareness Day in Chichester on Tuesday, September 12. The event is free and is open to anyone of any age living with sight loss, their friends, families and carers, and presents an opportunity to find out more about the practical help and support that is available to those affected.

4SVS and Blind Veterans UK will be joined by a number of key organisations including the Blatchington Court Trust, the RNIB, Look UK, the Macular Society (Chichester Group), the Thomas Pocklington Trust and the WSCC ROVI Team (Rehabilitation Officers for the Visually Impaired). During the day, attendees will be able to talk to these organisations, understand what they do and find out how they can provide support. There is also an opportunity to learn about general good eye health and the chance to try out sim specs, which replicate a number of sight loss conditions, in order to promote awareness of visual impairment.

4Sight Vision Support CEO Kirstie Thomas commented, “We are delighted to be co-hosting this event and welcome so many other key organisations who provide help and support for those living with sight loss. We invite everyone to come along to find out more about what practical help is available in the county.”

This drop-in event is being held at the Jubilee Hall, New Park Community Centre, Chichester on Tuesday, September 12, from 1-3pm. Attendance is free and refreshments are included. The event is being held in the run up to National Eye Health Week from 18 – 24 September, a nationwide awareness week which promotes the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye health checks for all.