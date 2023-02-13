Sign up now for Crawley Question Time 2023

Crawley Question Time is back for another year, giving residents an opportunity to ask questions about topics important to them.

Crawley Question Time graphic

The annual event takes place from 7-9pm on Wednesday 15 March in the new Town Hall.

Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently-chaired general debate and discussion. There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and so much more!

This year’s panel will include representatives from Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group and Crawley Young Person’s Council. Confirmed panellists will be announced shortly.

The event is open to everyone; the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Crawley Question Time is a great chance to ask questions about our town and to raise the issues which matter to you in front of local decision-makers.

“Come along for an evening of lively debate. Sign up now!”

To register for your free ticket to attend the debate visit crawleyquestiontime2023.eventbrite.co.uk

Parking is available at the Town Hall multi-storey car park on Exchange Road. A flat rate of £2.10 applies in the evening (6pm to midnight).