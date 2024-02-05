Sign up now for Crawley Question Time 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently-chaired general debate and discussion. There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and so much more!

This year’s panel will include representatives from Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, NHS Sussex Integrated Care Group and Crawley Young Person’s Council. Confirmed panellists will be announced shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is open to everyone; the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “At Crawley Question Time, decision makers from public services in the town will be answering your questions and addressing any issues you raise.

“Don't miss out on the opportunity to make your voice heard. Sign-up for the 2024 event today!”

To register for your free ticket to attend the debate visit crawleyquestiontime2024.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking is available at the Town Hall multi-storey car park on Exchange Road. A flat rate of £2.10 applies in the evening (6pm to midnight).

Parking is also available at Kingsgate multi-storey car park opposite the Town Hall. A flat rate of £2.50 applies.