Signs that technology is winning the battle against burglars as Sussex towns fall among UK’s safest

Sussex has emerged as one of the UK’s safest regions when it comes to instances of burglary, according to a series of findings.

According to research compiled by home security firm ADT, three local authorities in Sussex, including Lewes, Mid Sussex, and Wealden were all among the safest places in the UK in terms of break-ins.

Averaging just two incidents per 1,000 households, the local authorities populated a list of just nine places to secure the exceptionally low burglary rates nationwide.

With Sussex locations responsible for 33% of the full list of the UK’s safest local authorities, it’s no surprise that counties like West Sussex experience burglary rates that fall 20% below the national average.

Doorbell camera

With the rise of smart home security, it’s hoped that more Sussex residents will gain access to high-quality tools to eliminate instances of burglary altogether within the region.

Thanks to the competitiveness of the industry and the widespread availability of the technology, smart security tools are becoming more cost-effective than ever before.

The rise of smart security

Driving the fightback against instances of burglary is the emergence of smart security measures that can help to keep residents alert to unusual goings on. Globally, smart home monitoring and security tools have surpassed 190 million shipments and are growing at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Professional home security systems offer a more comprehensive level of security for residents, and competitive pricing is helping to make high-rated solutions more affordable without the need for lengthy contracts or searching far and wide for compatible devices.

There are also many cost-effective solutions that can aid users in setting up a security system that more effectively suits their needs.

“More and more home security systems now come with home automation integration or ‘smart home’ integration such as interconnectivity with phone or tablet apps, which can be used to automate lights, lock/unlock doors, and record peephole footage of anyone at the front door, for example,” explains an advisor at Ratedlocksmiths.com.

Platforms like Ring have set up many DIY home security systems such as the Ring Alarm Pro, which offers a high-quality level of performance but also measures like backup WiFi in case of power outages, Alexa Guard Plus integration, and even the ability to use local storage and processing.

At the forefront of smart home security is the video doorbell, which has the power to record high-quality video once the device senses movement on your doorstep, and can also generate smart alerts to users when something out of the ordinary is taking place within its field of view.

Deterring burglars in the future

Combining smart security with the appropriate precautions such as installing outdoor motion-sensing lighting or regularly checking to ensure windows are locked can help Sussex residents to keep their homes safe against the threat of intruders long into the future.