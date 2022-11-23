Silverhill Playgroup receives game changing donation for sensory room in St Leonards-On-Sea

Staff and children at The Silverhill Playgroup have reason to celebrate this month, thanks to a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes. The funding will be used to create a sensory room at the nursery’s base in St Leonards-On-Sea, as well as to make improvements to its outside area.

The Silverhill Playgroup

Founded in 1964, the community playgroup provides funded early year education for two, three and four-year-old children in the local area. The sensory room will comprise of Soothing Lights/Smells and Sounds, along with Specialist Toys, developing the children’s visual, tactile and auditory skills. The playground will also see improvements including, Balance Bikes to encourage Gross Motor Skills, along with Storage, Visual Displays, Plants and Flowers, giving the space a new lease of life for spring.

Becky Dixon, from The Silverhill Playgroup, commented: “Learning to play, discovering change and allowing children to work on expressing their emotions are vital in our work here at The Silverhill Playgroup, and this donation will help us to fund these initiatives that we would otherwise be unable to afford. The team and children would like to extend our thanks to David Wilson Southern Counties and look forward to seeing these improvements come to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation is part of the housebuilder’s Community Fund initiative, funded by the Barratt Foundation, which supports a local organisation each month with a donation, celebrating their efforts in the local area.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, added: “The Silverhill Playgroup is a cornerstone of the community in St Leonards-On-Sea, and we are proud to support its plans to develop a sensory room and improve the playground. Both these projects will help as physical and mental stimuli for the children, and we hope they will bring some extra light to their days at the nursery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Wilson Southern Counties is currently building a range of three and four-bedroom homes across Sussex, including at Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne, with prices starting at £434.995 for a three-bedroom home.