Simone's 'dream come true' as she reaches semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain

Simone Spankova has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

Proud mum Silvia, who put her daughter forward to Miss Teen Great Britain said: "I am happy for her. It helps girls to boost their confidents and make a friend with others.

"I submitted some of her pictures but did not think she would go through as so many young girls applied. When I received an email that she was accepted, we did not believe it’s really happening. We were over the moon.

It's a dream come true for 10 years-old Simone.

"Simone speaks different languages at the age of 10, enjoying her drama club and playing girl's football at school. She has always wished to be part of a beauty pageant and now she is delighted to be part of Miss Teen Great Britain."

Simone would like to give a message to young people that you can be who you want to be, do not let anyone tell you otherwise.

She said: "I hope I can make the grand finals so I can represent East Sussex in Blackpool."

The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with crown including a £250 cash prize. Miss Teen Great Britain’s aim is to dispel the stereotypes usually associate with beauty pageants, instead using its platform to empower teenagers, whilst celebrate their achievements and their goals.

The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying activities such as a Beauty Queen Challenge Day and a pyjama diva party. Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 will be held on Friday 11 and Sunday, 13 October at the Boulevard Hotel and The Globe Theatre in Blackpool.