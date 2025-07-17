Sinead O'Connor - brilliant, brave and broken-hearted...

Steve Wickham (The Waterboys/No Crows) teams up with No Crows bandmate Ray Coen for a date at The Brunswick, Holland Road, Brighton, BN3 1JF on Friday, August 1 at 7:30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve is also playing Grayshott Village Hall for Grayshott Folk Club on Saturday, August 2 and the Wickham Festival on Sunday, August 3.

“Ray and I are musical colleagues. We have known each other maybe 25 years, and we have been involved in different musical escapades over the years but mostly with my band No Crows which has been together for about 18 years. Ray joined about ten years ago. He is a magnificent musician and guitar player and violin player and songwriter. We are good buddies and we have a lot of fun together. We're not trying to take over the world. We are just enjoying ourselves. We are both fiddle-playing guitar-playing singer-songwriters and our touchstone is the folk tradition but Ray is a little bit younger. His touchstone is the next generation. I'm teaching about him about my influences and he is teaching me about his influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We seem to have an annual trip to the UK, myself and Ray, for the past four or five years since I left The Waterboys. I wanted to carry on playing folk shows. I was with The Waterboys for 35 years. I joined in 1985 and was there for five years and then I joined again in 1999 or 2000 and then stayed with them until Covid.

“35 years is a long time to spend dedicated to one long artistic pursuit, and Covid had a big effect on me. I found myself off the road for the first time in 40 years, and the thing is when you go on the road you miss the seasons. If you go out in spring, the spring is over by the time you go back. If you go out in September, then you missed the autumn. It's gig, hotel, bus, gig, hotel, bus and you don't see the seasons as you would do if you're in your own garden. I just love being at home.

“Covid brought huge benefits to me. It is terrible to think of all the suffering that people had and it was terrible for young people as well but for a lot of people it did bring that nostalgia of being in one place all the time.

“I went back and played with Mike and the boys in Dublin a couple of weeks ago. It was fantastic. I enjoyed seeing The Waterboys fans. It was great and I do miss my pals. You make great pals when you are sharing your life in the way that bands do, and I do miss the fans but I find that it's actually more terrifying if you're playing in a small club to just 60 people than it is if you're playing with a band to 5,000 people. But I suppose in a way I've come full circle. I'm back where I started out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what a career it's been. Steve recorded and toured with Irish rockers U2, having played n Sunday Bloody Sunday on the War album in 1982/83. He also knew Sinead O’ Connor in her very early days.

“She was in a band with me when she was 15 or 16 and she was fantastic. She had the voice of an angel. You just know when you're listening to Sinead’s voice that you've never heard a voice like that before. She was a rambunctious teenager. She did a lot of attitude and she was fantastic. She came in carrying her old army canvas school bag and on it written in biro was The Eurythmics and Kate Bush!

“I don't think things could have been different for Sinead in the end. She was broken hearted when her son died, and I think she died of a broken heart but she left great memories of a person that was really fighting the good fight. She made the Irish look at themselves in a cool clear mirror. She was very, very brave. She was so courageous. She exposed herself. When she put herself under the spotlight you knew that it was just her. Some people will put on a mask when they go on stage but she didn't. She brought every bit of herself onto the stage. She had a remarkable gift.”