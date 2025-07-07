British country singer-songwriter Anna Howie makes her Festival of Chichester debut on the back of her new album Good for Roses which came out in the spring.

Anna and her band will be at the Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP on Saturday, July 12 at 8pm (admission free).

“The whole combination of the album coming out and doing the tour and playing the songs live in front of people has just been fantastic,” she says. “The touring is still rolling on. We have got about five more dates to go. Chichester is part of the tour. It has all been quite spread out over the months. The furthest north we have been has been Manchester and we finish in Penzance on July 27. It has been fantastic.

“It has been really interesting seeing which songs land and which ones people really identify with. That's the thing about a live performance. You really are performing in real time and you can see on people's faces which songs they relate to. We have done more than 20 dates and lots of places we've never played before but we have absolutely loved every room whether it's been a little room that's been full or little room with a smaller number of people or the big theatres and arts centres we've played. We've just enjoyed it so much.”

And as Anna says, it has been fascinating to see the responses especially to the songs which come from a personal place and now strike a chord with members of the audience: “There is one song called The Dance We Do which is telling about a slightly toxic family relationship that you can't break out of. It's really about the person that you try to avoid at family parties, and when I play it you can see people nodding their head and really understanding the song”

Another song is called Crazy’s For Horses: “It's about a relationship that I had throughout my whole teenage life which was wrong and which was toxic and which I shouldn't have been in for more than a day but which I was in for years but I just could not get out of it.”

Crazy’s For Horses is a West Country saying, the idea being that a horse when threatened will trust its instincts and will either run or kick out: “My uncle was telling me I need to be more horse and that I should trust my instincts. It is another song that you can see people really relating to.”

Anna, who lives just outside Blindley Heath, says the album was very different to her first, The Friday Night Club which was born in lockdown, out of online sessions which gained two million views. It’s a much more personal album this time, she says.

“With this one it was much more of a case of saying I'm going to sit down and write some songs for an album. So it's a bit more orchestrated in that sense. I've always loved story-telling but the Friday Night Club was much more other people's stories whereas this one is a lot more about me. I think I've had very different chapters in my life. I've been very happily married for 25 years but if I go back in my history I've had some terrible relationships, and some of those crop up. So it's a bit of my past history but it's also a bit about my outlook on life. It's about trying to be a positive person even though sometimes that can be tricky. It feels like a lot of the songs are about coming out of something that is murky into something that is hopefully brighter which is where the idea of Good For Roses comes from.

“I wanted the title of this album to reflect the struggle and the joy. There is a pink rose outside my kitchen window and, as the rest of the garden dies away and there is frost on the ground, it blooms. I love its resilience.”

The album was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios and produced by Kris Wilkinson Hughes (My Girl The River).