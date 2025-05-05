Singing duo Stardust and author combine in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singing duo Stardust and author Tony Flood will be providing tributes to legends Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Kylie Minogue with a mix of songs, revelations and amusing anecdotes at the Grove Theatre, underneath Eastbourne Library, on Saturday, May 10 from 2pm.

Spokeswoman Heather Flood said: “In addition to performing songs made famous by Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Kylie Minogue, the Stardust duo of Maria and Roberto will recreate the amazing chemistry shown by Elvis and Ann-Margret when singing The Lady Loves Me in Viva Las Vegas.

“The Stardust duo will be singing and playing either side of Tony Flood giving revelations and amusing anecdotes about Elvis, Marilyn, Kylie and a host of other stars.

“Most of these legends from the worlds of showbiz and sport are featured in Tony's book My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled. They include Eric Morecambe, Tom Jones, Joan Collins, Des O'Connor, The Beatles, The Spice Girls and Frank Sinatra, with amazing revelations.”

Tony said: “My career as a journalist and controller of information at Sky Television also saw me rub shoulders with sports stars, including George Best and Muhammad Ali.

“I worked with another sporting legend, World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore, and have some great memories of how I coped when I was Bobby's boss at the notorious Sunday Sport newspaper.

“Although I did not meet Elvis Presley, I can recount some mind-boggling revelations about him from the likes of Petula Clark, the late Natalie Wood and others.

“My Life With The Stars also provides some lighter moments, with Des O'Connor revealing the worst put-down he ever received from Eric Morecambe. That was when Des proudly told Eric that he had just done a one-man show, and Eric replied ‘Never mind, perhaps two men will turn up next time.’”

Tickets are £9.50. Tickets can be obtained from both the website and Facebook page for The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne.