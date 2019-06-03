Six arrested after Newhaven man suffers stab wound

Police have arrested six people after a man suffered a minor stab wound in a Newhaven assault.

A man in his 30s was walking along Fort Road around 8.55pm on Sunday (June 2) when he was approached and attacked by a group of people, said police.

Police said the victim was punched in the head and he also suffered a minor stab wound. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment.

Officers said they conducted ‘an extensive area search’ and six people were arrested.

Three 16-year-old boys, a 19 and 22-year-old man all from Newhaven and a 17-year-old boy from Hastings were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, said police.

Police said all six remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information to aid the investigation should call 101 quoting 1324 of 02/06 or report it online.

Police say they are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a van who may have had a discussion with the group of people before the assault.