Six-week road closure for bridge repairs near Hailsham

A rural road through a hamlet near Hailsham will close to allow a bridge to be repaired.

Rickney Road, in Rickney, will be closed to through traffic at Little Rickney Bridge for six weeks from Monday, April 29.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out essential work on the bridge including brickwork, concrete and parapet repairs and waterproofing.

Work will be carried out between 7.30am and 5pm but the route will be closed 24 hours a day.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “While the work is being carried out in the daytime, the nature of the scheme means we have to close the bridge completely for the entire period of work.

“We appreciate this will cause some disruption to local residents but we’d ask people to bear with us while we carry out these repairs.

“The work is essential to protect the integrity of the structure and to ensure the bridge can continue to be used safely for many years to come.”

A signed diversion route will be in place via Rickney Lane, Saltmarsh Lane, Ersham Road, Glynleigh Road and Hankham Road.

More information about current and future roadworks is available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com