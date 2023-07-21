Six weeks of summer fun starts at Sharnfold Farm

Sharnfold Farm - part of The Family Parks Group - is situated at Stone Cross, near Eastbourne.
The event runs from July 22 until September 3.
Attractions include
- Meeting the farm animals and small friends
- Play in the adventure play area and sandpits
- Go on a bug hunt in the rewilding garden
- Adventure through the woodland trail
- Play mini golf
- Play in the sound garden
- Get creative in the mud kitchen
- Navigate the maize maze.
Entry is only £6.45 per person - go to sharnfoldfarm.co.uk
Booking fees apply.