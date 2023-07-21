NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Six weeks of summer fun starts at Sharnfold Farm

A popular visitor attraction in East Sussex is staging a spectacular six-week 'Be Amaized This Summer' event.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:44 BST

Sharnfold Farm - part of The Family Parks Group - is situated at Stone Cross, near Eastbourne.

The event runs from July 22 until September 3.

Attractions include

'Be Amaized This Summer' at Sharnfold Farm, Stone Cross'Be Amaized This Summer' at Sharnfold Farm, Stone Cross
'Be Amaized This Summer' at Sharnfold Farm, Stone Cross
Most Popular
  • Meeting the farm animals and small friends
  • Play in the adventure play area and sandpits
  • Go on a bug hunt in the rewilding garden
  • Adventure through the woodland trail
  • Play mini golf
  • Play in the sound garden
  • Get creative in the mud kitchen
  • Navigate the maize maze.

Entry is only £6.45 per person - go to sharnfoldfarm.co.uk

Booking fees apply.

Related topics:Stone Cross