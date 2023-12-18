Sixes Cricket’s Christmas Truck visits Hove

Sussex Cricket Foundation’s partnership with Sixes Social Cricket has also seen £1,000 raised for the Foundation.

The Foundation and Sixes partnered together in July and customers of the Sixes Social Cricket venue on Brighton Seafront have the option make a £1 voluntary donation on top of their bill to the Sussex Cricket Foundation, with the money contributing to helping the SCF grow the game and make it accessible to all across Sussex.

In recent times, Sussex' Jack Carson visited the venue to deliver a cricket masterclass to Brighton & Hove Albion footballers Jason Steele and Solly March.

Sixes Cricket Truck

Along with raising vital funds for the Foundation the partnership has the aim of working together to deliver even more cricketing opportunities and experiences for people within the County in a social setting.

This month, Sixes are touring various locations over the Christmas period with their mobile ‘Christmas Truck’ and we can confirm that the truck will be at The 1st Central County Ground on Monday 18th December between 11am & 5pm.

Anyone can visit the ground and try out the Sixes activity FREE of charge!

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director of Sussex Cricket has said: “We are extremely grateful for the support provided by Sixes and the donation provided by customers who have visited their site over the last few months.

“The money raised will go towards continuing growing the game and making it accessible for all across Sussex. We are looking forward to developing our partnership with Sixes further during the course of the 2024.”

Michael Hay from Sixes Cricket added: “The collaboration with Sussex Cricket Foundation has been immensely rewarding. We're thrilled to have raised £1,000 for the Foundation, enabling us to contribute to the growth and accessibility of cricket across Sussex.