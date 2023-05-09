Slimmers in Crawley donate clothes they’ve slimmed out of to UK and Ireland cancer charities

Generous slimmers across Crawley, Horley and East Grinstead have raised £12,200 for charity by donating the clothes they’ve successfully slimmed out of and know they’ll no longer need.

Hayley with her team of consultants

A total of 488 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories have been collected as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, held at Slimming World groups across Crawley, Horley and East Grinstead.

The bags will be donated to Cancer Research UK shops in the area as part of the national fundraising drive being run by the weight-loss organisation.

Slimming World also aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Each of the filled bags is worth around £25 to the charity, and this year’s campaign is aiming to beat the total raised in previous years.Since 2013, Slimming World members have donated over £18 million worth of pre-loved items to Cancer Research UK shops and $673,000 for the Irish Cancer Society thanks to this activity.

Hayley, who runs the Northgate Slimming World group, is delighted to have raised so much money for charity. She says: “I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect – I knew our members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort – wow! It was almost like a purple sea of bags in group! Collecting them up to take to local Cancer Research UK shops was a real workout in itself but all so worth it. To raise such a phenomenal amount for a charity that does so much to beat cancer, feels amazing.

“When my members lose weight – I see more than just a physical transformation. Above all, I see their confidence bloom. Many go from nervous and shy new members who are very uncomfortable with the way they look, to confident, healthy and happy individuals with a new lease of life and a twinkle in their eye. They learn to remove feelings of guilt around food, and instead feel empowered by all the Free Food they can enjoy on Slimming World’s healthy eating plan Food Optimising. Through Food Optimising, they learn not just to change the way they feel about themselves, but also to change the way they think about food by making small changes to the way they shop, cook and eat, and the weight soon falls off without them ever feeling like they are on a ‘diet’. There is no diet, it’s a lifestyle change!

“Members also make friends in group, they celebrate success together and they are there for one another through the more challenging times too. Many of them have so much energy thanks to losing weight they get more active – walking, swimming, dancing… the list goes on! I’m so proud of how our groups come together. So many people don’t know how much of a difference losing weight can make to health – including reducing the risk of developing cancer. Hopefully this campaign and our efforts for charity will help inspire more people in Crawley to improve their health and change their lives by losing weight too.”

