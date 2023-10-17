Slimming World consultant Kirsty is worth her weight in gold!

A Slimming World consultant has attended a special event in recognition of the support she provides to people in Yapton and Pagham to help them live, happier, healthier lives.

Kirsty Cheyne who runs Slimming World groups in Yapton and Pagham every week, has been awarded Gold status by the weight loss organisation thanks to the number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to those members.

She collected the award at a prestigious ceremony in Birmingham earlier this year and was then invited to a Celebration Day at Slimming World’s headquarters in Derbyshire alongside all of the other ‘Gold’ Consultants.

Kirsty has helped 27 of her members to achieve their target weights so far this year and, with many more very close to scoring their goals too, she is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

Kirsty Cheyne and her Gold Certificate

She says: “While I’m the one collecting this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in both my Yapton and Pagham groups – they’ve absolutely gone for gold when it comes to their weight loss! So far this year they’ve lost a total of 600 st!! between them. They’ve not only lost weight though, they’ve improved their health, transformed their eating habits with our flexible Food Optimising plan and become more active with our Body Magic physical activity support programme. There’s such a brilliant energy in our groups, we have so much fun – everyone’s welcomed with kindness and given so much support. There’s no better place to be if you want to lose weight and improve your health!

“Seeing new members arrive at our group with their self-esteem at rock bottom and then seeing those same members grow in confidence and self-belief so much that they can achieve their dreams is nothing short of amazing. I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and the celebration event was a great way to mark all that we’ve achieved together in our groups.”

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated people who would like to inspire others to lead happier, healthier lives like Kirsty. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

