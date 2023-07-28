Slimming World members in Crawley raise money for Cancer Research UK

As an official sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2023 86 local Slimming World group members formed a team to take part at Tilgate Park. Between them they raised over £6,000!

On the 30th anniversary of Race for Life over 450 events were held across the UK between April and July.

Slimming World Consultant Debbie Dixon who runs groups in Copthorne and East Grinstead said: “It was the first time as a team we had entered the event. It was so good as it was inclusive of all ages and abilities, and fantastic to include the families”

“At Slimming World we encourage members to embrace physical activity in their own way, at their own pace, and this certainly was a great way of doing that with a community spirit for an excellent cause”

Local consultants Debbie, Lisa and Tracie

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- helping to save more lives.

“It was very humbling to see the posters worn on t-shirts of who they were racing for or in memory of, quite a tear jerker” “ Cancer Research event organisers brought together a fantastic event, full of fun and it really felt a place full of Love too”

Keeping a healthy weight and moving more can improve people’s health and help reduce the risk of developing 13 types of cancer including breast and bowel, which are two of the most common cancer types.

Being overweight doesn’t mean that someone will definitely develop cancer. But the risk of developing cancer is higher in people who are overweight compared to people who are a healthy weight. A person’s exact risk will depend on lots of factors, including things they can’t change such as age and genetics.

Emma who completed the muddy race!

Keeping a healthy weight could prevent around 22,800 cases of cancer every year in the UK.

Slimming World has supported Cancer Research UK since 2013 and has raised more than £19 million.

Every week Slimming World members come together to support one another to develop new healthy habits, around food and activity, and have a fab time doing so. There is so much kindness, understanding and a genuine community feel within groups.

Local consultants Tracie, Emma and Lisa also took part with their members as well as consultants and members from neighbouring teams.

