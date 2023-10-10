Small local school Hankham Primary’s big fundraising coffee morning for Macmillan

Hankham Primary School was delighted with the success of their recent coffee morning which raised £199.15 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The coffee morning took place in the school library, where staff greeted parents with tea / coffee and cake. The cakes were donated by the parents of pupils at the school and they were so overwhelmed that they reopened the library on two further afternoons to make sure they sold as may as possible for the worthwhile cause.

Although parents gave cakes on a voluntary basis and shop-bought cakes were welcomed, the staff at Hankham school saw some wonderful homemade creations from parents and children alike.

It also offered an opportunity for parents and carers to chat and get to know each other better, particularly the parents of recently-welcomed children in Reception class who are settling in so well.

Hankham School is a delightful, rural school located in the village of Hankham, with a wide catchment across Eastbourne, Pevensey, Westham, Polegate and Hailsham. Described by Ofsted as a “good” school, it has a small intake of just 20 children per year group so this was quite an achievement.

Headteacher, Mrs Sarah Timlin said: “We're delighted to have raised nearly £200 for such an amazing charity. Hankham School is a strong advocate of raising funds for charitable organisations and we hold several fundraising days and events throughout the school year, generally combined with the children dressing up or having special, educational but fun, lessons. We are also mindful of doing this with the current cost of living in mind, which is why we were so overwhelmed by the generosity of all concerned in the coffee morning.”