Small Talk Saves Lives: Samaritans launch campaign from February 22 to March 19
Launced in 2017, Samaritans' Small Talk Saves Lives campaign was developed after research showed the positive part the public could play in suicide prevention. Volunteers from Samaritans branches all over the country will be helping to highlight this campaign by attending various local stations over the next few weeks and Brighton Hove and District Samaritans volunteers will be doing the same at Brighton, Hove, Falmer, Lewes, Haywards Heath, Preston Park and Burgess Hill stations.
Newly released research from the suicide prevention charity reveals, as a nation, 49% of us have avoided engaging with someone we don't know due to the fear of having to make small talk, with 22% worried we may say the wrong thing.
Although people might worry that they will say the wrong thing, the charity says that saying something is better than saying nothing. The campaign reassures the public a little small talk like 'do you know where I can grab a coffee?' can be all it takes to interrupt someone's sucidal thoughts and remind them that support is available.
This campaign empowers people to trust their instincts and have the confidence to act, as it could save someone's life.
Brighton Hove and District Samaritans will be attending the following stations at peak times, handing out leaflets highlighting the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign.
Brighton- Tuesday 27th February
Haywards Heath- Wednesday 28th February
Lewes- Thursday 29th February
Hove and Burgess Hill- Tuesday 5th March
Preston Park- Wednesday 6th March
On Thursay 7th March, volunteers from Brighton Hove and District Samaritans will be at Falmer station from 3pm where they will be joined by local MP Lloyd Russel Moyle.