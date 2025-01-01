Smokey Robinson confirms East Sussex date for 2025

Smokey Robinson (contributed pic)

Smokey Robinson is to perform his first UK show in 15 years at Love Supreme Jazz Festival in 2025.

Europe’s biggest greenfield jazz festival has confirmed a rare UK performance from the legendary King of Motown.

Early Bird Tickets start at £72 (day, weekend, camping and Supremium tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

Spokesman Joe Baxter said: “Additional names announced today include 20 million-selling US R&B group En Vogue, soul revivalists Thee Sacred Souls, US saxophone virtuoso Branford Marsalis, inventive Chicago singer and poet Jamila Woods, jazz fusion pioneer and four-time Grammy-winning bassist Stanley Clarke, retro-soul torchbearers Durand Jones & The Indications, ethereal Grammy-winning Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab and five-times Grammy-nominated US saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin.

“One of the most influential figures in music history, Robinson was frontman and songwriter for Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, a group responsible for a raft of timeless hit songs including Tears of a Clown, I Second That Emotion, Tracks Of My Tears and You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me. He released numerous hit songs as a solo artist such as Being With You and Cruisin’ and during a career that has spanned over six decades has also written countless hits for other artists including The Way You Do (the Things You Do) and My Girl for the Temptations, Ain’t That Peculiar for Marvin Gaye and My Guy for Mary Wells to name a few.

“Next summer’s Love Supreme Festival will provide a rare opportunity for UK fans to see a performance from a true legend of modern music and an artist regularly referred to as the King of Motown.

“Love Supreme returns next summer to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday, July 4-Sunday, July 6. The festival recently announced that triple Grammy-winning soul star Maxwell will headline on the Sunday night for what will be his first UK appearance for nine years and his only UK show of the year.”