Snap up your tickets for this year's Heathfield Show

Tickets are now on sale for this year's Heathfield Show on Saturday, May 24, one of the South's premier one-day agricultural shows. This year is offers a packed schedule of entertainment, livestock, equine competitions, and shopping. It aims to celebrate the best of rural life, farming excellence and local enterprise. Organisers say it offers a spectacular day out for the family and kids go free.

The popular cattle, sheep, and pig competitions once again showcase some of the finest livestock in the area. Equestrian enthusiasts will be thrilled by the horse competitions, featuring top-tier talent and breathtaking displays with the fast-paced Shetland Pony Grand National adding excitement to the main ring.

Adding to the adrenaline rush, the magnificent Bolddog FMX motorcycle display team takes centre stage, wowing audiences with their incredible freestyle motocross stunts.

Motorbike stunts

For those with a passion for heritage and machinery, the vintage tractor and steam engine displays offer a fascinating glimpse into farming history. Meanwhile, the arts and crafts section will feature handmade goods, and the farmers’ market will be brimming with local produce.

Shoppers can enjoy a variety of trade stands, offering everything from agricultural equipment to artisan gifts.

Visitors can enjoy free onsite parking.

Back for 2025, the New Enterprise Zone will showcase up-and-coming new businesses from Heathfield and the surrounding area. It has already enabled more than 100 new startups to promote their businesses at the Show by way of a free trade stand. Many of these businesses still attend the Show and have a trade stand presence.

This year six local businesses have been successful in securing a FREE place as part of this coveted section of the Show. They include 3 Cups Creations specialising in custom apparel design and print for other small businesses.

The Arracan Group is the one-stop shop for all aspects of operational management support and social media marketing. Liz Cottingham Photography specialises in pet portraiture with bespoke photography sessions for animals and humans, both outdoors and in studio.

Freelance furniture maker Miles Hobden is passionate about sustainable design and British materials. His project Birch in Britain explores the potential of UK-grown birch for contemporary furniture. Also there, Safe Haven with Sophie, a warm, person-centred counsellor providing general and dementia-focused support for adults.

Finally Wild and Formal make polo shirts equally at home in a fine dining restaurant or working on the next projmect, offering a perfect fit and good quality.

