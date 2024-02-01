Snowman clothing range raises £5,000 for children’s hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When David Bowie introduced the animated film of Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman for VHS in 1982, his snowman-themed scarf got a lot of attention. Many years later, Bowie’s son – film director Duncan Jones – found the scarf among his father’s belongings.

When ethical clothing brand notjust clothing recreated the scarf as part of a Snowman-themed range, they wanted to pay tribute to the story’s creator. Raymond Briggs was a long-term friend and patron of Chestnut Tree House, so 50 per cent of the proceeds of each item sold went to the charity.

Over the festive period, the company sold more than 2,000 scarves, 800 jumpers and nearly 150 blankets, raising £5,000 for the hospice, which cares for children with life-limiting conditions in East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Chestnut Tree House Director of Children’s Services Anna Jones said: “Children’s hospice care is about living and giving children amazing opportunities. As well as providing specialist care, we want to help children do all the things that children enjoy – from dressing up for Christmas jumper day to meeting Santa and his reindeer. Thank you to notjust clothing for their wonderful support – this donation will help us add life to shortened years.”

Mike Harding, Founder at notjust clothing, said: “At notjust we are so proud to support the life-changing work that Chestnut Tree House is doing. We know that the work they do is vital in providing support and the best quality of life for children, young people and families who have been impacted by life-limiting conditions and we’re pleased to have played our part in helping them towards this goal through our donation.”