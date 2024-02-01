Social hub to launch at Bourne Leisure Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council, will launch the new initiative on Wednesday, February 7.

Free for its attendees and set to take place every Wednesday from 10am-12pm, the hub aims to help reduce social isolation and improve Chichester’s sense of togetherness, as well as introducing the plethora of activities available at the centre to attendees.

The initiative provides the opportunity for members of the local community to get out of the house and meet other members of the local community, offering a space to enjoy board games, refreshments and friendly conversation with likeminded individuals.

Ben Polhill and Sagar Desai, who will be running the hub

The hub will be run by Ben Polhill, contract activity and wellbeing manager, and Sagar Desai, Everyone Active’s general manager.

Sagar Desai, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are delighted to launch the social hub sessions and encourage everyone to come along, either on their own or with a friend.

“There are lots of friendly faces here at Bourne Leisure Centre, and we ensure people feel welcome by offering a non-judgemental, supportive and relaxed environment. We want to reduce isolation and bring the community together - this social hub is the ideal way to do just that.”

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council said: “Reducing loneliness and helping people connect with others is so important for people’s general health and wellbeing, and this group will really help people in the local community. This is another example of how Everyone Active is providing inclusive and very community-focused schemes which will make a huge difference.”