Society of Eastbourne Artists supports Mayor's charities after show

Following their highly successful art exhibition at the end of May, the Society of Eastbourne Artists presented a cheque for £500:00 to the Mayor’s chosen charities, Foodbank and Mencap.

The highly successful exhibition at Eastbourne Town Hall received a great many visitors who were able to see a huge variety of paintings by local artists – all members of the Society – and more than thirty paintings were sold.

The Mayor of Eastbourne opened the exhibition on the Saturday morning and presented awards and certificates to all the winners who were chosen on the Friday evening by a panel of judges including the Mayor, Anne Caffyn, Christopher Osborne and Jenny West.

At every SEA Exhibition, a percentage of all sales is donated to the mayor’s chosen charities so, together with money raised by raffle sales and donations this means that the SEA are able to regularly support local causes chosen by the Mayor.

The Eastbourne Herald Plate was awarded to Rosemary Drysdale for her picture “Olive Grove” and the Mayor’s Challenge Cup was awarded to Sue Branch for “Lavender Fields in Kent”. Christine Munro won the President’s Award for her picture “Beginnings”.

Throughout the exhibition the public were asked to vote for their favourite picture. 240 people cast a vote and the prize was eventually won by Terry Hobbs for “Early One Morning”.

Other winners were as follows; Abstract Certificate - Jackie Steggall; Animal Certificate - Anne-Claude Downes; Portrait Certificate - Jodi Lock; Still Life /Floral Certificate - Jing Wang; Landscape Certificates - Christine Munro and Andrew Forrest.