Sonatas for the cello and harpsichord in Tangmere recital

Christine Land (contributed pic)

An afternoon tea recital of sonatas for the cello and harpsichord by Bach and Telemann, with some Italianate influences from the Baroque, is the promise at St Andrew’s Church, Tangmere at 3pm on Saturday, October 25.

The recital features Christine Land on Baroque cello and Penelope Cave on harpsichord, followed by tea and homemade cakes. Tickets are £10 on [email protected]

Penelope said: “This will be the fourth (recital) since I moved here, two years ago. About every six months seems to work quite well, and as before, the format is an hour’s music followed by a friendly afternoon tea with homemade cakes!

“I am much looking forward to performing with the German cellist Christine Land with whom I have been rehearsing this summer, and planning further work together. She is a very fine musician and baroque specialist.”

Christine Land was born in Bremen and started her musical path aged seven with the recorder and discovered the cello two years later. Aged ten she joined the local youth orchestra, and the following year was taken under the wing of cantor Lothar Stöbel at the St Martini Church in Bremen. There she was introduced to ancient and baroque music, learning the art of basso continuo playing.

At the age of 12 she became a young student at the Folkwang Hochschule für Musik in Essen. Aged 14 Christine joined the orchestra of the Musikhochschule Bremen and began full time studies in Essen at the age of 16. Two years later she continued her studies at the Hochschule für Musik in Stuttgart. In 1990 Christine joined the Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen and in 1992 moved to England to join the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, where she remained for nine years.

During that time, she taught part time at Sherborne School (boys) and completed a diploma in international communication in German. During a nine-month sabbatical, Christine studied for and was awarded the postgraduate certificate in education for modern languages by Exeter University.

A year later followed a career change into aviation and after achieving the commercial pilot’s licence, Christine initially became a flying instructor. Two years later she joined FRA at Bournemouth Airport, flying special missions in a medium-sized business jet. She remained with the company for nine years.

During a gap year in 2013-14, Christine indulged full-time in musical activities again, at the Music Academy in Bergen, Norway. There she returned to the roots of continuo playing, this time on a baroque cello. She returned to England in 2014 to work as a civil servant and in 2019 joined a Royal Navy squadron in southern England as a civilian captain.