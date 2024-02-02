Sophie's Secret Postcard Auction 2024 launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Richard’s Catholic College’s postcard-sized art fundraising sale, #sophiespostcard is taking place for the fourth time during Summer 2024.

#sophiespostcard is held in memory of former pupil, Sophie Maria Taylor, who was cared for by The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and sadly died of cancer on 5th April 2017. The project is entirely run by volunteers who are staff and friends of St Richard’s Catholic College. All money raised goes directly to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre.#sophiespostcard is a secret auction consisting of original postcard-sized artworks, made and donated by professional artists, designers and illustrators, plus up-and-coming artists from the school and the general public. More than 3,000 original postcard sized artworks have been created and auctioned on eBay for the event since the first auction in 2018.

St Richard’s Catholic College is extremely grateful to have received enormous support from the hundreds of artists, printmakers and designers who have contributed such incredible works of art. World famous artists and celebrities have taken part including: Sir Quentin Blake, Gilbert and George, Axel Scheffler, Lorraine Kelly, Harry Hill, Susanne du Toit, Laura Quinn Harris, Ian Murphy, Jennifer Anderson, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Loui Jover,

Sophie Maria Taylor, 6th August 2004 to 5th April 2017

Carne Griffiths, Kate Brinkworth, Matthew Burrows, Luke Martineau, Bob and Roberta Smith, Mark Curryer, Richard Spare, John Dilnot, Claire Fletcher, Rebecca Denton, Thomas Taylor, Liz Pichon, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Jamie Smart, Rosalind Monks, Jane Porter, Riken Parekh, Tracey English,Fearne Cotton and many others.

During the auction the postcards have a starting bid of just £1 and are auctioned on eBay, making it accessible to buyers around the globe.

Vicky Johnson, Associate Director of Public Fundraising and Engagement at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to St Richard’s Catholic College for their continued support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, in memory of Sophie. The money raised through Sophie’s Postcard funds groundbreaking research at The Royal Marsden, helping to develop life-saving treatments for young cancer patients across the UK and around the world. Thank you to all those who have supported this project and helped make it such a success.”

Sophie’s secret postcard auction is organised by art teacher Miranda Pennington, who said: “We are so thankful to all the artists and supporters of Sophie’s Secret Postcard Auction. The first Sophie’s Postcard was intended to be a one off secret postcard auction, but it was so successful that it will run for the fourth time next summer. It is inspirational to see Sophie remembered in this way, as she loved art. I am so proud to be part of this event which has helped make a difference to children like Sophie being treated for cancer at The Royal Marsden.”

Smiler - Artwork in Sophie's Postcard Auction 2024