Soroptimists from Eastbourne help ORANGE the world against Gender Violence!

Eastbourne Soroptimists are taking part in the UN's International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women and the clock on Eastbourne Town Hall will be lit up in orange to support the UN campaign.

A silent vigil is being organised on the steps of Eastbourne Town Hall at 4pm on Sunday, 4 December by Eastbourne Soroptimists. Orange is the colour now used to raise awareness to stop abuse.

Lynne Chiswick, Regional President of Soroptimist International South East England and member of Eastbourne Soroptimists says “A group of our members and friends will meet in front of Eastbourne Town Hall on 4 December for a silent vigil to support the UN’s International Day to raise awareness of the need to stop violence against women. The clock on Eastbourne Town Hall will also be lit up in orange from 4-10 December to support our UN campaign. The colour orange is now used in raising awareness to stop violence against women.

