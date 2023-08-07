Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, has held an urgent meeting with Neil O’Brien MP, the Minister responsible for Dentistry, on plans to boost access to local dentist care.

During the meeting, the MP raised with the Minister issues in his West Sussex constituency revealed by his NHS Survey to which over 2,000 residents have now responded. It showed new patients struggling to sign up to surgeries and the lack of availability of appointments since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister highlighted the upcoming NHS Dental Recovery Plan to Mr Griffith which is due to be published in the coming weeks which will tackle the biggest issues facing dentistry in the county.

The Health Minister outlined action being taken to improve dentistry provision today, including more payment bands to better reflect the fair cost of work and incentivise NHS work. The Minister also said he understood challenges with the current funding formula which dates back to one introduced in 2006 which doesn’t properly reflect rural areas or those with faster ageing populations.

Andrew Griffith MP. Photo from Andrew Griffith

The Government invests £3 billion a year in dentistry and dental activity is a fifth higher than it was a year ago.

Following the meeting, Andrew Griffith MP said: “After conducting my own NHS Survey, engaging with thousands of residents, I know that dentistry provision is a big concern. It rightly frustrates the residents whom I represent to see new housing developments when there are already too few NHS dentists to go around.