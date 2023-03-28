Southbourne care home raising money for children’s charity

A West Sussex care home is raising much-needed funds for Ronald McDonald House in Southampton.

Johnny and his son

Glebe House, a care home in Southbourne, will be hosting an Easter raffle, with all proceeds going to the charity that provides comfort and support to families of seriously ill children.The care home decided to fundraise for the charity after it housed two of their staff members while their children were in the ICU in a critical condition.Stephanie Watts, who works in admin at Glebe House, had her baby in January. He was born with a heart condition where his arteries were plumbed in the wrong way around, so he was rushed to Southampton Hospital PICU where they had to perform immediate lifesaving surgery.

Jonny Parry, team leader at Glebe House, also saw his son admitted to Southampton Hospital PICU after suffering with a headache and eye difficulties. He was diagnosed with ADEM, which is a rare neurological condition and spent a number of weeks in intensive care.

Ronald McDonald House is a non-profit organisation which relies on the generosity of fundraisers to help them to support the families staying in their houses which ensures that children in hospital have their families close by, and that families are fully supported and remain actively involved in their child’s care.

Irene Pudduck, manager at Glebe House, said: “We are really happy to be hosting a raffle to raise money for such a wonderful charity. If it wasn’t for the Ronald McDonald House on the hospital site, both families wouldn’t have been able to stay close to their children, which goes to show just how important something like this is for families going through the same thing.”The raffle will take place on Friday April 7, 3pm, at Glebe House with lots of prizes to be won, including tickets to Longleat, spa treatments, restaurant vouchers, and more.