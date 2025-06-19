Southdowns Concert Band & St Paul’s Choir combine for Festival of Chichester

Southdowns Concert Band and the St Paul’s Church Choir join forces for the Festival of Chichester to offer An Evening Around The World on Saturday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Brenda Bailey said: “The holiday of a lifetime in music will feature a varied programme both from the band and also from the fantastic choir. Just sit back and relax and enjoy wonderful music from around the world. Tickets £12.50 from The Novium and on the door.

“The Southdowns Concert Band are delighted to be returning to the Festival of Chichester again this year. We will be once again joined by our friends in the fantastic choir of St Paul’s Church.

“Our programme of music from around the world will take you on a wonderful adventuristic holiday without even leaving your seats. The band will take you on a magical mystery tour to some far-away counties that we would otherwise be unable to visit.

“The choir are also being very adventurous with their choice of programme, some of which you would not expect a church choir to be able to perform, but they can and very well indeed. Their programme will include some traditional songs, along with some more unusual repertoire. Their choice includes Babatheandaza from South Africa, I Got Shoes, an uplifting American spiritual. New Zealand also features with the Peace Song. The choir will perform beautifully for you the famous Largo from the New World Symphony, and the famous Londonderry Air from Ireland is also included.

“The Southdowns Concert Band’s journey will start down in the Falkland Islands, then on to Finland followed by Norway. They will play the most amusing piece called Eini Kleine Yiddish, which is from Germany, with a Jewish feel to it. We will take you to America for the selection from the popular show Chicago. After a refreshing interval the band will start in France, then on to Italy, followed by Africa, with the wonderful Out of Africa film theme. For the finale, the band and choir together will perform a wonderful piece of music entitled World in Unison. The Southdowns Concert Band will be conducted by Kirsty Sanders and the choir will be led by their wonderful choirmaster Chris Larley.”