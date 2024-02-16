Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Services were unable to run through the Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport area in either direction this morning while emergency services worked.

While lines have now reopened, Southern Rail has confirmed that trains may continue to be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service has also confirmed that trains from Brighton to Cambridge are still unable to run.

Rail cancellations and severe delays are affecting commuters after a person was sadly hit by a train this morning (Friday, February 16).

Disruption is expected until 12pm.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Please be advised that train services will still be severely delayed whilst service recovery is underway.

"Where possible, please delay travelling until later today due to the severity of the delays in this area and our train crew and stock being displaced.

“Services will terminate and restart elsewhere, will be cancelled, or will be delayed. We would advise that you check journey planners before travelling to ensure you have the latest travel advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do travel now then you may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey this morning. Your journey will be extended by at least 60 minutes so please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and check before you travel.