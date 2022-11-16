The Southwater Infant Academy is running its second Scarecrow Trail around the village until November 20.

There are 26 scarecrows in total to find, including Harry Potter, Stick Man, The Queen of Hearts, Superworm and many more children’s book and film characters.

Trail maps can be purchased from The Little Teahouse, Southwater or from The Southwater Infant Academy priced at £2.The winning scarecrow (as voted by those taking part in the trail) will receive a £100 Amazon voucher with two runner-up prizes of £25 vouchers donated by At Home Estate and Lettings Agency.

Christie Cavallo, headteacher of Southwater Infants said: “Schools are at the heart of every community, and the idea of running a scarecrow trail happened during Covid.

"We wanted to create an event for the whole village to enjoy, whilst keeping everyone safe and active.

"Last year was a huge success with some wonderful feedback from our families and the wider community.

"Seeing the scarecrows around the village brings smiles to many faces and we know the children have great fun walking around the village discovering familiar characters- the rain certainly hasn’t affected the children’s enthusiasm!

"The funds raised from this entertaining and enjoyable event are going to provide much needed resources to support the Infant Academy children’s learning, and every penny is gratefully received.”

