Southwater Parish Council honours local champions with Freedom of the Parish Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nirmala (Nim) and Ramesh Shingadia, owners of a village store since 1983 now known as Budgens, were recognised for their 40 years of service, including providing employment opportunities to Southwater residents, various community engagement, and input into the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.

Teresa and Nick Longdon, residents since 1989, were honoured for their roles in Southwater Village Hall over 27 plus years and initiatives supporting older community members via Southwater Neighbour Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Smith, known as “Paddy”, having moved to Southwater in 1987 was celebrated for her leadership in youth activities with Southwater Guides holding the position of Commissioner and co-ownership of The Little Tea House in Lintot Square.

Freedom of The Parish

Geoff Cole, having been a resident for 22-years was lauded for his contributions to Southwater Parish Council as a Councillor and his extensive work to produce the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.