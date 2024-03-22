Southwater Parish Council honours local champions with Freedom of the Parish Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nirmala (Nim) and Ramesh Shingadia, owners of a village store since 1983 now known as Budgens, were recognised for their 40 years of service, including providing employment opportunities to Southwater residents, various community engagement, and input into the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.
Teresa and Nick Longdon, residents since 1989, were honoured for their roles in Southwater Village Hall over 27 plus years and initiatives supporting older community members via Southwater Neighbour Network.
Ann Smith, known as “Paddy”, having moved to Southwater in 1987 was celebrated for her leadership in youth activities with Southwater Guides holding the position of Commissioner and co-ownership of The Little Tea House in Lintot Square.
Geoff Cole, having been a resident for 22-years was lauded for his contributions to Southwater Parish Council as a Councillor and his extensive work to produce the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.
The award signifies the highest honour for exceptional community service. The Council thanked the recipients for their selfless dedication to Southwater.