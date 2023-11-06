BREAKING
Southwater Welcome Club engages with British Army

The Welcome club was very pleased to introduce Major Simon Bloomfield as part of the Army Engagement Group to our meeting last week.
By Deborah BaileyContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT
Mr Bob Piper and Major Simon Bloomfield Mr Bob Piper and Major Simon Bloomfield
Mr Bob Piper and Major Simon Bloomfield

With a multimedia presentation, we heard an overview of our modern day British Army and how they contribute to our society. It was a wonderful opportunity to meet a member of our armed forces, to hear about both his professional and personal life.

We were also delighted to have the care and support from members of our Parish council, community police, Bettina and Dominic and our Vicar, Godfrey.

As many of our members are unable to attend the Remembrance Service held in Lintot Square on 12th November, we had the opportunity to buy a poppy and hold our own ceremony, lead by Godfrey and Mr Bob Piper, an Army Veteran who strongly and unfalteringly quoted The Exhortation and the Kohima Prayer.

We ended our afternoon as always with tea, cake and friendship!

