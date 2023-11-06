Southwater Welcome Club engages with British Army

The Welcome club was very pleased to introduce Major Simon Bloomfield as part of the Army Engagement Group to our meeting last week.

Mr Bob Piper and Major Simon Bloomfield

With a multimedia presentation, we heard an overview of our modern day British Army and how they contribute to our society. It was a wonderful opportunity to meet a member of our armed forces, to hear about both his professional and personal life.

We were also delighted to have the care and support from members of our Parish council, community police, Bettina and Dominic and our Vicar, Godfrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many of our members are unable to attend the Remembrance Service held in Lintot Square on 12th November, we had the opportunity to buy a poppy and hold our own ceremony, lead by Godfrey and Mr Bob Piper, an Army Veteran who strongly and unfalteringly quoted The Exhortation and the Kohima Prayer.