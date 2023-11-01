BREAKING
Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society presents a colourful spectacle

A colourful spectacle could be seen on Saturday 28th October 2023 at Southwick Community Centre, Southwick when the Horticultural Society held their annual autumn show.
By Margaret PettittContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:36 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 08:42 GMT
The show, which is always enjoyed by exhibitors and spectators proved to be colourful and interesting. Judges and visitors were complimentary about the high standards of the exhibits. The vegetables and flowers were excellent in spite of the vagaries of the weather and the effects of periods of hot, cool, wet and dry growing conditions. There were some stunning flower arrangements and also many lovingly created handicrafts, which showed off the talents of many of the members. The show was well attended and visitors enjoyed teas and homemade cakes while they were waiting for the prize giving.

The society is always happy to welcome new members, please come along, you may pick up useful tips to help with your garden...large, small or a balcony with a few pots. Meetings held on the first Tuesday in the month at 2pm at Southwick Community Centre BN42 4TE.

