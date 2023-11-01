The show, which is always enjoyed by exhibitors and spectators proved to be colourful and interesting. Judges and visitors were complimentary about the high standards of the exhibits. The vegetables and flowers were excellent in spite of the vagaries of the weather and the effects of periods of hot, cool, wet and dry growing conditions. There were some stunning flower arrangements and also many lovingly created handicrafts, which showed off the talents of many of the members. The show was well attended and visitors enjoyed teas and homemade cakes while they were waiting for the prize giving.