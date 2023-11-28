Southwick church receives boost to its nativity project
The Methodist church in Manor Hall Road will be busy decorating its huge, traditional Christmas tree given by nearby Mayberry Garden Centre which is part of the family-run Tates of Sussex group.
The Budding Foundation, which works to help children in need across Sussex added to the haul with a donation of large, white pebbles.
These will be used by children in the church family to paint as part of their nativity project.
The church’s Children and Families’ worker, Mandy Ford collected the goodies from the charity’s founder, Clive Gravett.
Clive said: “We are delighted to help the community church and wish them well with their nativity activities.”