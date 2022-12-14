Special Christmas visitor trots into Horley care home

Residents at a care home in Horley were given the opportunity to make a new festive friend ahead of the big day later this month.

The Care UK team at Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, helped to spread some festive cheer by inviting Dotty, a loveable Shetland pony, and her furry rescue friends to a ‘meet and greet’ at the home.

Dressed in her finest Christmas jumper, Dotty, from Karen’s Rescue Pets and Ponies, stopped by the lounge, coffee shop and even the bedrooms on his visit everyone at Amherst House. Dotty enjoyed snacking on carrots and crunchy vegetables which the residents fed to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “We’re always looking to plan interesting and exciting activities for residents here at Amherst House, and with Christmas around the corner we wanted to give everyone a special festive surprise.

Special visitor to Amherst House

Advertisement Hide Ad