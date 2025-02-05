Special Valentine's screenings in Hastings Old Town

The Electric Palace independent cinema in Hastings Old Town is getting in the mood for love with a special line-up of St Valentine’s screenings.

Spokeswoman Annie Mannion said: “Treat your valentine to a week of wonders at the Electric Palace cinema, with treats on offer including a free drink, a burlesque beaut and a star-studded anti-Valentine award-winning smash! The Electric Palace is perfect for romance, with its velvet-clad surroundings and welcoming vibe, so take a trip to your local independent cinema to make your Valentine's week extra special this year.”

Tickets are on https://www.electricpalacecinema.com/latest/valentines2025

Screening this Valentine’s Week 2025:

Casablanca - plus free Moroccan mint tea and nibbles, Thursday, February 13, 11am. Also Friday, February 14, 7.30pm – with free Moroccan mint tea and nibbles. Annie promises

“an unmissable romance, perfect for you and your Valentine.

Weekend, Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm. “Andrew Haigh's tender unpeeling of the emotional and psychological layers of two young men coming into their own.”

Moulin Rouge! – hosted by the Absinthe Fairy, Saturday, February 15, 7.30pm: “Baz Luhrmann's take on the Moulin Rouge starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor is lush, dense and ripe for an excessive and sumptuous Saturday night out. Hosted by Emily Booth as the Absinthe Fairy: she's naughty but never nice. Demented and deranged, it's Medea Le Strange!”

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Sunday, February 16, 3pm: “What would happen if we could erase painful relationship experiences from our memory? Charlie Kaufman and Michel Gondry answer this very question. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, enjoy this perfect anti-Valentine's film that racked up 73 wins and 111 nominations in the film awards season following its 2004 release.” Starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, plus Mark Ruffalo, Kirsten Dunst, and Tom Wilkinson.

Family Fridays Valentine’s event: The Princess Bride + Valentine’s-themed workshop

“On Friday, February 7, 3.30pm enjoy some nostalgic romance with family friendly adventure film The Princess Bride plus a Valentine's-themed workshop as part of the cinema’s monthly Family Friday events.

“A thoughtful gift for your Valentine could be an Electric Palace gift voucher. You can also book your own special romantic screening at the cinema for a time in the future. The cinema has even hosted marriage proposals in the past!.”

Now celebrating its 22nd year of operation, The Electric Palace is a community interest company, an independent cinema in Hastings Old Town that screens a wide range of films for the local community to share and enjoy.