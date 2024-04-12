Spectacular Harley-Davidson races into Eastbourne hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sykes Harley-Davidson has kindly donated the motorbike to raise funds for the hospice in a special raffle. Named ‘The Wave’, the bike has been customised in honour of two friends of the Sykes family who were looked after by the hospice: Wayne and Dave.

Dave’s wife Julia said he would have been thrilled about the spectacular bike that Denise and John Sykes have donated. “The look of it – with the white-walled tyres and the bodywork – would be what Dave would have chosen.”

Dave was looked after at the hospice after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. ‘Initially, we were quite positive but every time he went for a scan there was something else,’ Julia said. ‘A St Wilfrid’s Nurse came to our house, just to let us know that the hospice was there if we needed it. Going into St Wilfrid’s felt like a huge weight had been lifted. I don’t know what we would have done without them.’

The Wave’ Harley-Davidson is currently on display at St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Julia is still a regular visitor to the hospice café: “The whole atmosphere is lovely. They retain everyone’s dignity, and privacy, and look after everyone so well. I hope the raffle can raise thousands for the hospice so that more families can be looked after with the same compassion we were shown,” she said.

St Wilfrid's Hospice Chief Executive, Colin Twomey, said: “The Wave is a one-of a-kind bike and we're so grateful to Sykes Harley-Davidson for donating it. It’s certainly proved a conversation starter – it looks spectacular, and everyone comments when they walk in the hospice and see it.”