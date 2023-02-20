Spectacular medieval experience returns in August with The Loxwood Joust

The gauntlet has been thrown down in the battle for the Shield of Loxwood. The UK’s most spectacular and immersive medieval and jousting festival, The Loxwood Joust, returns. Creating more excitement and intrigue, a hooded figure is plotting to oust the cruel King of Loxwood and the battle commences on August 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Full Contact Jousting at The Loxwood Joust

With fast-paced battles and challenges that have shaped the ongoing story of mediaeval mayhem and gallant chilvery, the ‘people of Loxwood’ will be immersed in the plot as outlaws rise up to take back the Shield of Loxwood and end a reign of tyranny.

In the magical Kingdom of Loxwood, you will be transported back in time to Medieval England. Interact with townsfolk and peasants and rub shoulders with royalty. Witness full-contact jousting, daring displays of weaponry, archery and cannon fire and experience the impressive knight on knight combat that will be waged in the quest for the shield.

Entering the realm via the magical forest, guests will be met by an array of colourful characters, each with a story to tell, rumours to spread or a favour to ask. Accept the right invitations, choose a quest and improve your standing from Citizen to Squire, to Vassal of Loxwood, in this unique day of adventure, intrigue, fun and merriment.

The Living History Village plays out life in the middle ages. Falconry displays, torture with the executioner, the witches’ incantations and an insight into the spirits of nature will capture your imagination and draw you into times past.

And for those looking to savour a host of authentic recreations from a mediaeval nobleman’s salver, the banqueting hall is the place to be. With dishes of the finest fayre served to accommodate both traditional and vegetarian palates; jesters, storytellers, live music and riddlers will lead a merry dance and embroil you in gossip and laughter.

New for 2023 is the creation of Tablet Weaving, Illumination and Archery Academy workshops, which add to other and always popular activities such as: Handfasting Ceremonies, Blacksmithing Workshops, Sword School, Copper Bowl Making, Chain Mail Making, and Singing Workshops with the Mediaeval Baebes.

Danny Bacon, organiser of the Loxwood Joust commented; ‘We are excited to bring even more magic, immersive action and activities to our unique, family day out. Throughout the day there will be opportunities for the whole family to participate in the storyline, and our visitors really can influence who will succeed in holding the Shield of Loxwood.”

In the Children’s Kingdom, the young princes and princesses can use their medieval groats to try have-a-go-archery, pelt-the-peasant, non-contact sword fighting and circus school, in addition to watching court jester shows and enjoying face and wound painting too.

Save with Early Bird priced tickets which are on sale until the 28th February: Adults £16 and children £7 each.